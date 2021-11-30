‘My heart goes out to the families’: Biden speaks on Oxford High School shooting

President Joe Biden delivered remarks following a mass shooting that occurred at a Michigan high school in which three students were killed and eight other people were wounded.

"My heart goes out to the families enduring the unimaginable grief of losing a loved one," Biden said speaking at the Dakota County Technical College in Minnesota where he was there to tout his new bipartisan infrastructure bill.

RELATED: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's statement on Oxford High School shooting: "My heart breaks"

"You have to know that community has to be just in a state of shock right now," Biden added.

Earlier on Tuesday, authorities said a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a community of about 22,000 people roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Detroit.

Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said at a news conference that he didn't know what the assailant's motives were for the attack.

Officers responded at around 12:55 p.m. to a flood of 911 calls about an active shooter at the school, McCabe said. Authorities arrested the suspect at the school and recovered a semi-automatic handgun and several clips.

RELATED: Oxford High School shooting: Meijer grocery store closes to assist in reunification process

"Deputies confronted him, he had the weapon on him, they took him into custody," McCabe said, adding that the suspect wasn't hurt when he was taken into custody and he refused to say how he got the gun into the school.

Michigan's governor, Gretchen Whitmer, was one of several elected officials who also expressed condolences to the victims.

"Gun violence is a public health crisis that claims lives every day. We have the tools to reduce gun violence in Michigan. This is a time for us to come together and help our children feel safe at school," Whitmer said in a statement.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this story.