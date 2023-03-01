Expand / Collapse search

Mysterious lights in southeast Wisconsin sky; here's what they were

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Spoiler Alert: They were not aliens, UFOs or spy balloons.

MILWAUKEE - Did you see it? FOX6 News received calls about two mysterious lights in the sky Wednesday night, March 1.

Viewers sent photos and video – and we have an answer.

They were not aliens or UFOs, but Venus and Jupiter.


Still, lots of people were wondering about the lights, even calling the police.

Listen to one dispatcher talking to one of their officers.

"They're reporting two really bright lights west of 76th Street, and they have no idea what it was," a dispatcher told an officer. "Once again, she thought it was a plane coming into the airport, but the lights haven't moved, so I don't know if it's a UFO following you or... "

Jupiter-Venus conjunction; UWM professor explains strange lights

Did you look outside Wednesday night and see some strange lights in the sky? You're not alone. Jean Creighton, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee professor and planetarium director, explained the two bright lights – known as the Jupiter and Venus conjunction.

Again, these were not spy balloons, UFOs or satellites but Jupiter and Venus.