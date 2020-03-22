National Guard to help with Arizona's food supply fulfillment

The Arizona National Guard is sending out more than 700 Citizen-Soldiers to help with the state's needs relating to food supplies and fulfillment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A group of them worked at Midwest Food Bank in Gilbert Sunday filling food boxes and loading up pallets, actions sparked by Gov. Doug Ducey's activation of the National Guard on Thursday.

Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen will help to support grocery stores and food banks with their logistical needs during this state of emergency response to COVID-19.

"Our efforts are intended to reduce the concern that builds in the public when they see empty shelves," said Maj. Gen. Michael T. McGuire, Arizona's Adjutant General.

See below for more on the response.