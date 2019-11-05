New affordable housing community opens in Tempe

At a time where rent continues to climb and homes aren't quite within reach for first-time home buyers, the City of Tempe is opening more than 50 of these new units for affordable housing.

Partnerships with groups like the U.S. Department of Housing and Attaining Community and federal grants have made Tempe's "Housing First" strategy successful.

"We have a 'Housing-First' strategy in making sure we adopted an affordable housing strategy that people of all income levels have a place to live in our community," said Mark Mitchell, mayor of Tempe.

Since 2011, the city has added over 250 units that average-to-low-income families can afford.

The 56 new units at Tempe's River at Eastline are the city's latest project -- one-to-three bedroom apartments with rent costs between $600 and $1,000 for families earning 40 to 50% above the AMI, or area median income.

"The close proximity to the light rail really makes this property that much more valuable for those that need housing," Mayor Mitchell said.

He also says Tempe can expect to see more affordable housing in the near future.

"We're also looking at over the next five years; 16,500 affordable and workforce housing for our community," Mayor Mitchell said.

Tempe's River at Eastline near Price Road and Apache Boulevard opened on November 5. It already has 100% occupancy.

Online: https://eastline.maricopahousing.org