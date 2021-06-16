Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Kofa, Yuma County, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:15 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Newborn baby found abandoned in bathroom trashcan at park in Lynwood; person of interest sought

By Mary Stringini
Published 
News
FOX 10 Phoenix
baby-abandoned.jpg article

LYNWOOD, Calif. - A newborn baby was found abandoned in a bathroom trashcan at a park in Lynwood and authorities are searching for a person of interest wanted for questioning in the case.

The baby boy was located on the morning of June 11 in the female's public restroom trashcan at Yvonne Burke-John D. Ham Park. The infant, who deputies said is either Hispanic or African-American, is believed to have been born sometime between June 9 and June 11.

The child's parents have yet to be identified.

After being found in the trashcan, the baby boy was treated by paramedics at the scene before he was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He is currently listed in stable condition and will remain at the hospital for observation.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help with any information regarding the abandonment and endangerment of the newborn baby boy. 

The department released a photo rendering of a female person of interest in the case.

LASD described the person of interest as "Female, Hispanic, late teens to early 20s, 5'4", 120-125lbs, dark complexion, wavy hair."

user69732-1623882212-media2.jpg

Rendering of female person of interest in infant abandoned investigation.

Anyone with information was encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Special Victims Bureau toll-free tip line at 877-710-5273 or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org

Authorities reminded the public of California's Safely Surrendered Baby Law, which took effect in January 2001. The law states that an infant can be safely surrendered voluntarily at any hospital or fire station, by a parent or person with lawful custody within 72 hours of the birth, no questions asked.

Since the program was launched in LA County, over 180 newborns have been safely surrendered. For more information, call 1-877-222-9723, or visit http://babysafela.org/.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.