Newborn baby found abandoned in bathroom trashcan at park in Lynwood; person of interest sought

article

A newborn baby was found abandoned in a bathroom trashcan at a park in Lynwood and authorities are searching for a person of interest wanted for questioning in the case.

The baby boy was located on the morning of June 11 in the female's public restroom trashcan at Yvonne Burke-John D. Ham Park. The infant, who deputies said is either Hispanic or African-American, is believed to have been born sometime between June 9 and June 11.

The child's parents have yet to be identified.

After being found in the trashcan, the baby boy was treated by paramedics at the scene before he was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He is currently listed in stable condition and will remain at the hospital for observation.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help with any information regarding the abandonment and endangerment of the newborn baby boy.

The department released a photo rendering of a female person of interest in the case.

LASD described the person of interest as "Female, Hispanic, late teens to early 20s, 5'4", 120-125lbs, dark complexion, wavy hair."

Rendering of female person of interest in infant abandoned investigation.

Anyone with information was encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Special Victims Bureau toll-free tip line at 877-710-5273 or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.

Authorities reminded the public of California's Safely Surrendered Baby Law, which took effect in January 2001. The law states that an infant can be safely surrendered voluntarily at any hospital or fire station, by a parent or person with lawful custody within 72 hours of the birth, no questions asked.

Since the program was launched in LA County, over 180 newborns have been safely surrendered. For more information, call 1-877-222-9723, or visit http://babysafela.org/.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.