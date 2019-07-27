Newborn baby found dead inside Applebee's bathroom trashcan in Irving

A newborn baby was found dead in a trashcan at an Applebee's Restaurant in Irving.

Irving Police received a call around 4:45 p.m. Friday about an unconscious person at the Applebee's on North Beltline Road. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a newborn baby dead inside a trash can in the restroom.

Police say the baby was birthed in the restroom and then placed in the trash can. The mother then left the location.

Employees found the infant's body about 30 minutes later while cleaning the restroom.

Police want to find the mother. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010.