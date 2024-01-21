Nightly Roundup: 'Beverly Hills 90210' actor dead; Ron DeSantis endorses Donald Trump

A "Beverly Hills 90210" actor has died at the young age of 58; Ron DeSantis endorsed Donald Trump after he suspended his presidential run and Gilbert Police shot and killed a man who was reportedly armed.
Here are the top stories for Jan. 21, 2024.
1. 'Beverly Hills 90210' actor David Gail dies at 58
David Gail, an actor known for his roles on "Beverly Hills, 90210" and the "General Hospital" spinoff "Port Charles," has died. He was 58.
2. Trump ‘very honored’ by DeSantis endorsement after Florida governor suspends presidential run
Ron DeSantis finished second in Iowa caucuses after essentially going 'all in' there.
3. Armed suspect wearing ballistic vest shot and killed by Gilbert Police, department says
A man who was reportedly wearing a ballistic vest and was armed with two guns was shot and killed by Gilbert Police on Sunday afternoon.
4. Solar eclipse 2024: These U.S. cities are in the path of totality
More than 31 million people live in the path of the Great North American Solar Eclipse, and millions more are expected to flood towns in its path. Here's where you can see it.
5. Mother killed, daughter hurt in head-on wrong-way crash in Apache Junction
A mother was killed in an Apache Junction wrong-way head-on crash and her daughter was hurt, the Arizona DPS said. The wrong way driver is being treated at the hospital. Impairment is being investigated as a possible factor in this crash.