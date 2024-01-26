Nightly Roundup: Border security bill latest; Trump defamation trial verdict

PHOENIX - From the latest on a border security bill that appears to have stalled to the verdict in Former President Donald Trump's defamation case, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, January 26, 2024.
1. Border sheriffs say action is past due as security bill stalls
Negotiations over a border security reform bill appear to have stalled, and sheriffs for Arizona's border counties say action on the border is far past due.
2. Family remembers deaf woman killed in fire
A fire in January killed 82-year-old Cynthia, and her family is remembering the life of a deaf woman who left a positive mark on the many people she met over the years.
3. Verdict reached in Trump defamation trial
A jury has reached a verdict in former President Donald Trump's defamation trial, saying he must pay an additional $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll for calling her sexual assault allegation a lie.
4. Home invasion suspect who was shot by homeowner identified
A homeowner shot a man who was trying to force his way into a Phoenix home, according to police.
5. Update on weapon incident at Scottsdale school
A young boy has been arrested after a loaded gun was found inside a classroom at Mountainside Middle School on Jan. 25, police said.
