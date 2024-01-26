Nightly Roundup: Border security bill latest; Trump defamation trial verdict

From the latest on a border security bill that appears to have stalled to the verdict in Former President Donald Trump's defamation case, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, January 26, 2024.

1. Border sheriffs say action is past due as security bill stalls

Featured article

2. Family remembers deaf woman killed in fire

Featured article

3. Verdict reached in Trump defamation trial

Featured article

4. Home invasion suspect who was shot by homeowner identified

Featured article

5. Update on weapon incident at Scottsdale school

Featured article

What Phoenix freeways are closed this weekend?

Also, your weather forecast for tonight