Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Border security bill latest; Trump defamation trial verdict

By
Published 
Updated 6:21PM
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From the latest on a border security bill that appears to have stalled to the verdict in Former President Donald Trump's defamation case, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, January 26, 2024.

1. Border sheriffs say action is past due as security bill stalls

Featured

Border crisis: Arizona sheriffs call for action as bill appears to have stalled in Congress
article

Border crisis: Arizona sheriffs call for action as bill appears to have stalled in Congress

Negotiations over a border security reform bill appear to have stalled, and sheriffs for Arizona's border counties say action on the border is far past due.

2. Family remembers deaf woman killed in fire

Featured

Deaf woman killed in Surprise fire; family urges deaf-friendly fire alarms
article

Deaf woman killed in Surprise fire; family urges deaf-friendly fire alarms

A fire in January killed 82-year-old Cynthia, and her family is remembering the life of a deaf woman who left a positive mark on the many people she met over the years.

3. Verdict reached in Trump defamation trial

Featured

Trump defamation trial verdict: Former president must pay $83.3M to E. Jean Carroll
article

Trump defamation trial verdict: Former president must pay $83.3M to E. Jean Carroll

A jury has reached a verdict in former President Donald Trump's defamation trial, saying he must pay an additional $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll for calling her sexual assault allegation a lie.

4. Home invasion suspect who was shot by homeowner identified

Featured

Man shot by homeowner while trying to force his way into Phoenix home: PD
article

Man shot by homeowner while trying to force his way into Phoenix home: PD

A homeowner shot a man who was trying to force his way into a Phoenix home, according to police.

5. Update on weapon incident at Scottsdale school

Featured

Loaded gun found inside Mountainside Middle School classroom, 11-year-old arrested
article

Loaded gun found inside Mountainside Middle School classroom, 11-year-old arrested

A young boy has been arrested after a loaded gun was found inside a classroom at Mountainside Middle School on Jan. 25, police said.

What Phoenix freeways are closed this weekend?

Phoenix weekend freeway closures (Jan. 26-29)

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 1/26/2024