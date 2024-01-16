Nightly Roundup: Child speaks after firework accident; paying tax on tax rebate

PHOENIX - From details on a freeway shooting that left a person injured to a new announcement on that tax rebate some received from the Arizona state government, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, January 16, 2024.
1. Child injured in firework accident speaks
A 12-year-old boy is having his sixth surgery at Phoenix Children's Hospital after a firework blew up in his hand. He had to be airlifted to the hospital after his hand split in half and his fingers were missing.
2. Arrest made in I-10 shooting
A San Tan Valley man has been arrested, according to court documents, following a shooting along the I-10 in the East Valley that left a person hurt.
3. Fire captain remembered
The Scottsdale Fire Department on Tuesday honored the memory of a fallen captain who passed away following a battle with cancer.
4. That tax rebate you got from the state government? Yeah, about that…
The tax rebate involves a one-time payment of up to $750 for those who are eligible. Now, state officials say the money will be considered as taxable by the federal government.
5. The most dangerous time on Maricopa County roads, according to federal data
Driving can be dangerous sometimes, and data gathered by the federal government reveal the time of day with the most incidents of deadly crash in Maricopa County.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 1/16/24
The High Country is getting some snow and the Valley may be seeing rain in the near future.