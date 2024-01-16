Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Child speaks after firework accident; paying tax on tax rebate

By
Published 
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From details on a freeway shooting that left a person injured to a new announcement on that tax rebate some received from the Arizona state government, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, January 16, 2024.

1. Child injured in firework accident speaks

Featured

'I panicked': Firework blows up in young Arizona boy's hand
article

'I panicked': Firework blows up in young Arizona boy's hand

A 12-year-old boy is having his sixth surgery at Phoenix Children's Hospital after a firework blew up in his hand. He had to be airlifted to the hospital after his hand split in half and his fingers were missing.

2. Arrest made in I-10 shooting

Featured

Arizona road rage shooting suspect accused of trading in car to avoid arrest | Crime Files
article

Arizona road rage shooting suspect accused of trading in car to avoid arrest | Crime Files

A San Tan Valley man has been arrested, according to court documents, following a shooting along the I-10 in the East Valley that left a person hurt.

3. Fire captain remembered

Featured

Funeral held for Scottsdale Fire captain who died from cancer
article

Funeral held for Scottsdale Fire captain who died from cancer

The Scottsdale Fire Department on Tuesday honored the memory of a fallen captain who passed away following a battle with cancer.

4. That tax rebate you got from the state government? Yeah, about that…

Featured

Tax rebate sent to some Arizona families subject to federal tax: ADOR
article

Tax rebate sent to some Arizona families subject to federal tax: ADOR

The tax rebate involves a one-time payment of up to $750 for those who are eligible. Now, state officials say the money will be considered as taxable by the federal government.

5. The most dangerous time on Maricopa County roads, according to federal data

Featured

This is the deadliest time on the roads in Maricopa County, according to federal government data
article

This is the deadliest time on the roads in Maricopa County, according to federal government data

Driving can be dangerous sometimes, and data gathered by the federal government reveal the time of day with the most incidents of deadly crash in Maricopa County.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 1/16/24

The High Country is getting some snow and the Valley may be seeing rain in the near future.