Nightly Roundup: Derek Chauvin stabbed in Tucson prison; Arizona wins Territorial Cup

From ex-police officer Derek Chauvin being stabbed in a Tucson prison to Arizona blowing out rival Arizona State in the Territorial Cup, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, November 25, 2023.

1. Prosecutors decry stabbing of ex-officer Derek Chauvin while incarcerated in George Floyd's killing

Minnesota's attorney general denounced a prison attack on Derek Chauvin, saying the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd should be able to serve his sentence without fear of violence.

2. Force of deadly crash in Tempe splits car in half

Two people are dead, and a driver was injured after a car crash near Rural and Broadway roads.

3. Fifita throws for 527 yards, No. 16 Arizona blows out rival Arizona State 59-23

The Wildcats took no pity on the injury-riddled Sun Devils, racking up 619 yards of offense. Tetairoa McMillan had a Territorial Cup-record 266 yards and a touchdown on 11 catches. Jacob Cowing had nine catches for 157 yards.

4. USPS to raise shipping prices in January

The postal service is planning to raise shipping prices, but not until after the holiday season.

5. Hostages released by Hamas have returned to Israel, military says

Hamas had earlier delayed the release of 13 Israelis and four foreigners for several hours, saying Israel had violated the terms of a truce deal that had set the stage for such swaps.

A reminder about weekend traffic…

ADOT officials say as a result of the Thanksgiving holiday, there are no road closures this weekend.

A look at what's happening this weekend

There are several events happening in the Phoenix metro area in November. Check out our list with details on locations, times, and ticket prices.

Finally, your weather forecast for tonight



 