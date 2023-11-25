Nightly Roundup: Derek Chauvin stabbed in Tucson prison; Arizona wins Territorial Cup

From ex-police officer Derek Chauvin being stabbed in a Tucson prison to Arizona blowing out rival Arizona State in the Territorial Cup, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, November 25, 2023.

1. Prosecutors decry stabbing of ex-officer Derek Chauvin while incarcerated in George Floyd's killing

2. Force of deadly crash in Tempe splits car in half

3. Fifita throws for 527 yards, No. 16 Arizona blows out rival Arizona State 59-23

4. USPS to raise shipping prices in January

5. Hostages released by Hamas have returned to Israel, military says

A reminder about weekend traffic…

ADOT officials say as a result of the Thanksgiving holiday, there are no road closures this weekend.

A look at what's happening this weekend

