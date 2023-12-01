Nightly Roundup: Inmate claims he attacked Chauvin on Black Friday for a reason; cold case still unsolved

From a federal prison inmate in Tucson claiming why he attacked Derek Chauvin on Black Friday to the families of Phoenix murder victims seeking justice 13 years later, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, December 1, 2023.

1. Inmate stabbed Derek Chauvin 22 times, charged with attempted murder, prosecutors say

A federal inmate was charged Friday with attempted murder in the prison stabbing of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd.

John Turscak stabbed Chauvin 22 times in the law library at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona, with an improvised knife, federal prosecutors said. Turscak, 52, told correctional officers he would've killed Chauvin had they not responded so quickly, prosecutors said. Read more.

2. Border woes: CBP closing Arizona port of entry amid migrant surge

So many migrants are crossing from Mexico into the United States around remote Lukeville, Arizona, that U.S. officials say they will close the port of entry there so that the operations officials who watch over vehicle and pedestrian traffic going both ways can help Border Patrol agents arrest and process the new arrivals. Read more.

3. Retired Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, the first woman on the Supreme Court, has died at age 93

According to a statement by Supreme Court officials, O'Connor died in Phoenix due to complications related to advanced dementia and a respiratory illness. Read more.

Featured article

4. Nicole Glass and Melissa Mason cold case: Murder victims' families once again asking for help

A double murder cold case in Phoenix is approaching 13 years, and family members of the victims continue to ask for tips from the public, hoping to get justice for two innocent women. Read more.

5. Will a face lead to a name?

Can a face lead to a name and help solve the mystery of a body in a barrel? The FBI has released a brand-new rendering of a man who they believe was killed decades ago and dumped in Lake Mead. Now they're asking for help as they work to determine who he is. Read more.