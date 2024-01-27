Nightly Roundup: Man accused of attempted kidnapping; suspect shot by Phoenix Police

Tonight's top stories include the report of a young girl reporting that she had almost been kidnapped while on her way to school in Glendale. Another top story is the Phoenix Police shooting that sent a suspect to the hospital.
1. Attempted kidnapping suspect arrested after girl reported him on her walk to school, Glendale PD says
A girl walking to school in Glendale on Friday was able to escape her would-be kidnapper who is now behind bars, the police department said.
2. Suspect injured in Phoenix Police shooting, department says
Phoenix Police say a suspect was shot by officers Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened near 22nd Avenue and Indian School Road.
3. Body in 'advanced state of decomposition' found in the Gila River
A body found in "an advanced state of decomposition" was found at the bottom of the Gila River on Friday evening, the Goodyear Police Department said.
4. Man killed in apparent wrong-way crash in Phoenix; several others hurt
A man who police believe drove into oncoming traffic was killed in Phoenix late Friday night, the department said.
5. Border crisis: Arizona sheriffs call for action as bill appears to have stalled in Congress
Negotiations over a border security reform bill appear to have stalled, and sheriffs for Arizona's border counties say action on the border is far past due.