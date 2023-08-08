Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Mega Millions fever; powerful monsoon storm hits Phoenix area

By
Published 
Week in Review
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From the ongoing Mega Millions fever to an update on the Arizona rancher accused of murdering Mexican nationals along the border, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for [today's exact date].

1. Check your Mega Millions tickets!

Featured

Winning numbers drawn for $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot (8/8/2023)
article

Winning numbers drawn for $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot (8/8/2023)

The winning numbers have been drawn for the Aug. 8 Mega Millions drawing -- where the top prize winner can score up to $1.58 billion.

2. Trial set for Arizona rancher accused of murder

Featured

Arizona rancher charged with murder in borderland killing of Mexican national heads to trial next month
article

Arizona rancher charged with murder in borderland killing of Mexican national heads to trial next month

Kelly made national headlines after being charged with first-degree, premeditated murder and being held on $1 million bond for weeks in the January death of a man identified as 48-year-old Gabriel Cuen Buitimea of Nogales, Mexico.

3. "Hope just broke completely"

Featured

Years-old remains found in South Phoenix identified through DNA
article

Years-old remains found in South Phoenix identified through DNA

Three-year-old human remains were discovered in South Phoenix and the victim has been identified, draining the last bit of hope the family had that the young man would make it home alive.

4. Shocking find in Scottsdale

Featured

Body found in Scottsdale canal, PD says
article

Body found in Scottsdale canal, PD says

A dead body was found in a Scottsdale canal Tuesday afternoon, the police department said. The Scottsdale Police Crime Scene Unit is investigating.

5. Monsoon makes powerful return

Featured

Monsoon storm brings rain, lightning to parts of Phoenix area
article

Monsoon storm brings rain, lightning to parts of Phoenix area

Parts of the east Valley, including Queen Creek and Chandler, saw rainy conditions and lightning.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 8/8/23

Fingers are crossed for some more rain!