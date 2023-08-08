Nightly Roundup: Mega Millions fever; powerful monsoon storm hits Phoenix area

PHOENIX - From the ongoing Mega Millions fever to an update on the Arizona rancher accused of murdering Mexican nationals along the border, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for [today's exact date].
1. Check your Mega Millions tickets!
Featured
The winning numbers have been drawn for the Aug. 8 Mega Millions drawing -- where the top prize winner can score up to $1.58 billion.
2. Trial set for Arizona rancher accused of murder
Featured
Kelly made national headlines after being charged with first-degree, premeditated murder and being held on $1 million bond for weeks in the January death of a man identified as 48-year-old Gabriel Cuen Buitimea of Nogales, Mexico.
3. "Hope just broke completely"
Featured
Three-year-old human remains were discovered in South Phoenix and the victim has been identified, draining the last bit of hope the family had that the young man would make it home alive.
4. Shocking find in Scottsdale
Featured
A dead body was found in a Scottsdale canal Tuesday afternoon, the police department said. The Scottsdale Police Crime Scene Unit is investigating.
5. Monsoon makes powerful return
Featured
Parts of the east Valley, including Queen Creek and Chandler, saw rainy conditions and lightning.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 8/8/23
Fingers are crossed for some more rain!