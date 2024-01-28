Nightly Roundup: Pet store employee arrested; Gilbert PD releases reports on teen violence

Tonight's top stories include the report of a Mesa pet store employee allegedly shooting and killing a man he said was trespassing. We're also taking a look at the reports Gilbert Police released about the days leading up to an attack on a teen at an In-N-Out.
1. Mesa pet store employee accused of shooting and killing alleged trespasser, PD says
Featured
A Mesa pet store employee is behind bars and accused of second-degree murder after police say he shot someone who was trespassing.
2. Teen violence: Gilbert PD releases new reports on crimes against the East Valley's youth
Featured
We're learning more about teen violence in the East Valley as Gilbert Police released new documents in the case of an attack at an In-N-Out.
3. 14 people involved in Wittmann multi-car crash, Arizona Fire and Medical says
Featured
Fourteen people were involved in a multi-car crash on Grand Avenue in Wittmann Sunday afternoon near Center Street.
4. Gina Swoboda elected as Arizona GOP Chair days after Jeff DeWit's resignation
Featured
Gina Swoboda has been elected as the new chair of the Arizona Republican Party following Jeff DeWit's resignation over a leaked audio recording.
5. Person found dead inside stopped car on Loop 202 in Mesa, DPS says
Featured
A person was found dead inside a stopped car on Loop 202 in Mesa early Sunday morning, Arizona DPS says.