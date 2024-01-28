Nightly Roundup: Pet store employee arrested; Gilbert PD releases reports on teen violence

Tonight's top stories include the report of a Mesa pet store employee allegedly shooting and killing a man he said was trespassing. We're also taking a look at the reports Gilbert Police released about the days leading up to an attack on a teen at an In-N-Out.

1. Mesa pet store employee accused of shooting and killing alleged trespasser, PD says

2. Teen violence: Gilbert PD releases new reports on crimes against the East Valley's youth

3. 14 people involved in Wittmann multi-car crash, Arizona Fire and Medical says

4. Gina Swoboda elected as Arizona GOP Chair days after Jeff DeWit's resignation

5. Person found dead inside stopped car on Loop 202 in Mesa, DPS says