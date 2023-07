From new details surrounding the disappearance of an Alabama woman who was found safe, to a fast food chain restaurant incident that ended with a school employee's arrest in Arizona, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, July 19. 2023.

1. Strange twist in story of woman found following disappearance

Featured article

2. Arizona woman arrested following fast food restaurant incident

Featured article

3. Drug exposure incident at Arizona jail

Featured article

4. Police chace spans two California counties

Featured article

5. Streak of extreme heat not over yet

Featured article

Also, your evening weather forecast