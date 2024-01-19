Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Teen violence latest; an expensive jet fighter mistake

PHOENIX - From new developments in a teen attack in Gilbert to an expensive mistake involving a flashlight, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, January 19, 2024.

1. Teen violence: indictment announced

A suspect has been indicted in connection with a teen violence-related incident in Gilbert.

2. Deadly crash in Chandler

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. A third person was rushed to the hospital. No identities were released.

3. An expensive mistake

When the jet's engine was restarted, the flashlight was ingested, causing damage beyond repair.

4. Job cuts announced for department store

Famed retailer Macy's is planning on shuttering five storefronts and laying off over 2,000 employees; here's the list of closures.

5. Things didn't quite go to plan for one woman

Kieria Jones and her three kids moved to Houston at the start of 2024 and are now homeless.

A look at freeway closures this weekend

Phoenix weekend freeway closures (Jan. 19-22)

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 1/19/2024

We are expecting a possible wet start to the workweek next week.