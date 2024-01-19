Nightly Roundup: Teen violence latest; an expensive jet fighter mistake

From new developments in a teen attack in Gilbert to an expensive mistake involving a flashlight, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, January 19, 2024.

1. Teen violence: indictment announced

Featured article

2. Deadly crash in Chandler

Featured article

3. An expensive mistake

Featured article

4. Job cuts announced for department store

Featured article

5. Things didn't quite go to plan for one woman

Featured article

A look at freeway closures this weekend

Also, your weather forecast for tonight