Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 6:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
12
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 4:01 PM MST until SUN 4:45 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 4:13 PM MDT until SUN 7:15 PM MDT, Navajo County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SUN 4:30 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 3:13 PM MST until SUN 6:15 PM MST, Gila County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SUN 4:15 PM MST, Coconino County, Gila County, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 2:54 PM MST until SUN 6:00 PM MST, Coconino County, Gila County
Heat Advisory
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Flood Advisory
from SUN 4:08 PM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 4:45 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 4:15 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Still no arrest made in 92' Phoenix homicide as investigators look for leads

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Tommy Similar (victim)

PHOENIX - A man's 1992 shooting death still hasn't been solved, and Phoenix Police are once again asking for the public's help to come forward with any information about the homicide.

Tommy Similar was shot and killed when near 15th Avenue and Van Buren Street on Dec. 27, 1992. He reportedly confronted a man while working as a security guard, and that's when the shooting happened.

The shooter left the scene and hasn't been identified since. The suspect is described as a white male with shoulder-length reddish hair, a trimmed beard and a mustache.

The suspect possibly went by the name of "Red."

Silent Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible. You can visit the Silent Witness website or call 480-WITNESS.