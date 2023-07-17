Expand / Collapse search
'No end in sight' for Gilgo Beach murders investigation

By Jodi Goldberg
Published 
New York
FOX 5 NY

Investigators comb through home of Gilgo murders suspect

Detectives are now searching for more evidence to see if the suspect may be connected to other cold cases. FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg has the latest.

LONG ISLAND - On Monday, a team of investigators continued to carefully comb through Rex Heuermann’s home. They brought out guns along with other evidence that could help tie the 59-year-old architect to at least three of the Gilgo Beach murders. He’s said to also be a prime suspect in a fourth. 

Those who have seen the married father of two said he’d circle the park where kids would play sports. 

"He had the distinct truck, was a big guy, something you’d remember," said one neighbor. 

That truck was one of the key clues that helped investigators zero in on Heuermann after a witness said he was seen driving it with one of his victims. 

Over in Amityville, police taped off two facilities where investigators searched storage lockers linked to Heuermann.

Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney says it’s just the beginning. 

"We have four cases, and we’re going to complete it and keep going," he said. 

When asked how long the crime scene will be active, Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer said: