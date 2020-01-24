No one injured after 2nd-alarm fire burns Phoenix business

Firefighters say no one was injured after a massive fire burned a Phoenix business overnight.

According to the Phoenix Fire Department, firefighters responded to the fire at a business near Seventh Street and Broadway Road at 1 a.m. Upon arriving at the scene, crews found flames and heavy smoke coming from a storage yard that houses cars, boats and RVs.

Multiple buildings used for maintenance and storage were also burned in the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.