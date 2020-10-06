No Pride Parade in Phoenix for 2020 amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Organizers of the Pride Parade in Phoenix announced their decision to postpone the annual LGBT-themed event once again.

In a statement released on their Facebook page on Oct. 6, organizers say the event, which was originally rescheduled to November, will not take place in 2020, but will take place from April 10 to 11 in 2021.

"We know that this continues to be a challenging time for our community and our allies, and we will continue to explore the best available avenues, virtually or otherwise, to stay connected and engaged as we look forward to gathering together in April," read a portion of the statement.

2020's Pride Parade was originally scheduled to take place from April 4 to 5, but was postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Phoenix Pride website, Pride Parades are traditionally held during the month of June to commemorate an LGBTQ+ rights protest that happened in June 1969. Phoenix Pride officials say they hold their annual pride parade in April for heat-related reasons.

Other events postponed, cancelled as COVID-19 pandemic continues

Phoenix Pride is one of a number of events in the Phoenix area that have been affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Ostrich Festival in Chandler, which was originally postponed to the time period of Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, was also postponed until 2021, according to a statement made by organizers in August.

In addition, the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Phoenix, originally scheduled for March 14, was postponed to a yet-to-be-announced date, and Luke Days 2020 was cancelled altogether.

