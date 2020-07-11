NWS: July 11 marks the hottest day in Phoenix since August 2019

article

Officials with the National Weather Service say Phoenix saw its hottest day of the year on July 11.

In a tweet made to the NWS Phoenix's verified Twitter page, officials say temperatures at Sky Harbor Airport reached 115°F, which marks the hottest day since August 5, 2019, but did not break a record high of 118° that was set in 1958.

In addition, NWS officials say the Valley also sat a new record low temperature on July 11 with a low of 94°F, marking the highest low temperature since July 2018.

Rain is also noticeably absent from the Valley, with NWS officials saying the Valley has had 91 days without measurable rainfall as of July 11, marking the longest dry streak since July of 2018.