NYPD officer, fiancee charged in death of boy on Long Island

Horrific details were revealed Friday in what is being called one of the most disturbing cases in Suffolk County’s history.

Suffolk County Police announced the arrests of NYPD police officer Michael Valva, 40, and Angela Pollina, 42, both of whom are facing second-degree murder charges in the death of Valva's 8-year-old son Thomas.

Police responded to a call at the couple's home at 11 Bittersweet Lane in Center Moriches on Jan. 17 at about 9:40 a.m. that reported that Thomas had fallen in the driveway and lost consciousness..

The boy was rushed to Long Island Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead. However autopsy results later revealed he died from hypothermia. When Thomas was taken to the hospital, his body temperature was only 76 degrees.

Authorities say that the boy was subjected to freezing temperatures overnight in the unheated garage when the outside temperatures dipped to 19 degrees.

“We believe Thomas was kept in the garage all night proceeding his death,” said Suffolk County Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart.

Investigators say that Thomas Valva had never been in the driveway that morning and had suffered head and facial injuries that were not consistent with the story his father had told.

Valva and Pollina both had three kids from another marriage. Home security cameras shed light on abusive behavior including unsafe conditions and food deprivation. Police are also looking into allegations from the school district citing abuse and neglect specifically involving Thomas and his older brother who were both on the autism spectrum. A welfare check on the family was done last year but no other details were given.

The attorney representing both defendants says his clients maintain their innocence.



”Anyone can point a finger,” said Matthew Tuohy. “It’s certainly a tragedy. Right now my clients- it’s speculation and injecture.”



The NYPD confirms Valva joined the force in 2005 and has been suspended without pay. He and Pollina are being held without bail and due back in court next week.

The boy's mother, Justyna Zubko-Valva, posted a message about her son on a GoFundMe page created to help pay for funeral expenses.

"It is with great sadness that I must bury my 8-year-old son. He passed recently due to a tragic accident. At this time I am not able to handle these unforeseen costs on my own and if there is any help anyone can provide we would greatly appreciate it. In lieu of floral arrangements, we ask that a donation be made instead. Thank you for your help and sympathy."

