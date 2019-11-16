Oddly-drawn map of Tonto National Forest cleanup event goes viral

article

A map released by officials with the Tonto National Forest is turning heads, for what is possibly an unintended reason.

The map, which was posted to Tonto National Forest's Facebook page Friday morning, features an area that will be closed to target shooting on Saturday in order to accommodate a volunteer cleanup event.

The area involved is located just off Highway 87. On the map, the restrict area resembled, at least to some, a part of the male anatomy.

As of Saturday afternoon, the post has been shared over 2,000 times, and has drawn over 1,000 comments.

FOX 10 has reached out to the U.S. Forest Service for comment.