Off-duty LAPD officer arrested for allegedly shooting another officer during camping trip

An off-duty officer with the Los Angeles Police Department has been arrested and booked for attempted murder after allegedly shooting another off-duty officer while on a camping trip.

The Los Angeles Police Department says three of their employees were involved in the incident, which happened around 1 a.m. in the unincorporated area of Apple Valley.

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to a shooting call at the Stoddard Wells Off-Highway Vehicle Area.

When they arrived they found a 48-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. The victim, an off-duty LAPD officer, was airlifted to a nearby hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive.

A second LAPD employee, an off-duty supervisor, was not injured in the shooting. The suspect was soon identified as 44-year-old police officer Ismael Tamayo.

Detectives say the three friends were camping and shooting guns at the OHV area over the weekend.

According to detectives, Tamayo shot the victim in the upper body.

Deputies took Tamayo into custody. At the time of his arrest he was in possession a firearm.

The reason for the shooting is under investigation.

The police department says Tamayo is assigned to the Department's Newton Division.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore expressed disappointment and frustration saying "The events overnight culminating in the serious injury to our off-duty officer, apparently at the hands of another member of this Department, give me great concern. I spoke earlier this morning with San Bernardino Sheriff John McMahon, pledging our full support of their criminal investigation. I am thankful our injured officer is in stable condition and expected to survive. I am committed to determining what and how this occurred.”

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Josh Guerry, Specialized Investigations Division Homicide Detail at (909)387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous and contact WeTip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

