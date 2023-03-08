Suspect hospitalized after Phoenix police shooting
PHOENIX - An officer-involved shooting was reported near 27th Avenue and McDowell early Wednesday morning, according to Phoenix Police.
The shooting happened near the Tufesa bus station, and a suspect was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
No officers were injured. It's unknown what led to the shooting or if anyone else was hurt.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.
