Suspect hospitalized after Phoenix police shooting

By and FOX 10 Staff
Updated 8:25AM
Crime and Public Safety
PHOENIX - An officer-involved shooting was reported near 27th Avenue and McDowell early Wednesday morning, according to Phoenix Police.

The shooting happened near the Tufesa bus station, and a suspect was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

No officers were injured. It's unknown what led to the shooting or if anyone else was hurt.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.

FOX 10's Danielle Miller has the latest on an officer-involved shooting near 27th Avenue and McDowell.

