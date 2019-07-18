Officials: Firebird roller coaster stuck at Six Flags America, passengers 'safely escorted' off

BOWIE, Md. (FOX 5 DC) -- A roller coaster was stuck Thursday evening at Six Flags America in Bowie.

Six Flags officials say the Firebird roller coaster came to a "controlled stop at the top of the lift hill" at around 6:15 p.m.

By 9 p.m., all riders had been safely escorted from the ride.

Officials say the roller coaster will remain closed while it undergoes an inspection by their certified ride technicians.

