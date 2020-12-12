One dead, another injured in house party shooting near 28th Street and Greenway

article

A man is dead and another is injured after a shooting near 28th Street and Greenway on Dec. 12, Phoenix police say.

Officers say they responded to calls of a shooting at a house party in the area overnight. One of the victims, an adult male, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The identity of the victim was not released.

Another man had also been shot, but had already arrived at a hospital while police were investigating the scene. He is expected to survive.

The shooter fled before officers arrived, and police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix PD or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

