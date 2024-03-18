Expand / Collapse search
One dead, two hurt in Phoenix triple shooting, PD says

By
Published 
Updated 4:23PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Three people were shot in Phoenix Monday afternoon and one of them is dead, police say.

The shooting happened near 45th Avenue and Thomas Road around 2:15 p.m. on March 18.

Officers found the victims when they arrived. Two are getting treatment and the third was pronounced dead.

"Ages are not yet known on the victims and officers remain on the scene gathering information. Detectives will respond shortly to assume the investigation.  What led up to the shooting and additional information regarding this incident will be updated at a later time," police said.

No names have been released in this case.

No more information is available.

Map of where the shooting happened: