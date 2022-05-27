One of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen in Arizona passes away at age of 95

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
8
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 9:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Lake Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM MDT until SAT 10:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SAT 9:00 AM MST until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons

One of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen in Arizona passes away at age of 95

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 9:43PM
Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix
(Left) Asa Herring (Right) Asa Herring during his time in military service article

(Left) Asa Herring (Right) Asa Herring during his time in military service

PHOENIX - Officials with an Arizona chapter of Tuskegee Airmen Inc. announced on May 27 the passing of one of their founding members.

In a statement, officials with the chapter say Asa Herring passed away earlier in the day.

"Asa was a founding member of the Archer-Ragsdale Arizona Chapter, Tuskegee Airmen, Inc., and was very active in all activities until his health began to wane," read a portion of the statement.

According to a biography provided by officials with the Archer-Ragsdale Arizona Chapter, Herring was born in North Carolina in 1926, and entered active duty as a Tuskegee aviation cadet in 1944. He was three months short of graduation when World War II was in its final stages, and chose to be discharged from the military when the Tuskegee Experiment, along with other flying schools, were scheduled to be eliminated by the government.

Following his time as a Tuskegee aviation cadet, the biography states that Herring volunteered for the air force in 1949, and served in various parts of the world for 22 years as part of his military service. Following his military service, Herring worked for AT&T until he retired in 1989.

Herring, according to officials, was last seen during a Turkegee Airmen Commemoration Day ceremony at Luke Air Force Base on March 24, 2022.

Prior to Herring's death, the last Tuskegee Airman in Arizona to pass away, according to officials, was Lt. Col (Ret.) Robert Ashby. Ashby passed away on March 5, 2021. At the time of Ashby's passing, officials with the Archer-Ragsdale Arizona Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen noted that Ashby was one of the last three surviving Tuskegee Airmen in Arizona.

With the passing of Herring, it means there is now only one surviving Tuskegee Airman in Arizona.