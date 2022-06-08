One person detained after double house fire in Phoenix
PHOENIX - One person has been detained after a fire that damaged two homes in Phoenix on Tuesday night.
The fire broke out in a neighborhood near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road just after 9 p.m. on June 7, and it appeared to be a pair of trailers that were burned.
"Firefighters arrived to find one house burning with a second home beginning to catch fire from the exterior," fire officials said in a statement.
A total of three people were displaced, but no injuries were reported.
Phoenix Police confirmed one person was detained in connection to the incident. No other details were released.