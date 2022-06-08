Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
8
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:15 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

One person detained after double house fire in Phoenix

Published 
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

Double house fire breaks out in Phoenix; 1 detained

Two homes were damaged in a fire near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road on June 7.

PHOENIX - One person has been detained after a fire that damaged two homes in Phoenix on Tuesday night.

The fire broke out in a neighborhood near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road just after 9 p.m. on June 7, and it appeared to be a pair of trailers that were burned.

"Firefighters arrived to find one house burning with a second home beginning to catch fire from the exterior," fire officials said in a statement.

A total of three people were displaced, but no injuries were reported.

Phoenix Police confirmed one person was detained in connection to the incident. No other details were released.

More Arizona headlines