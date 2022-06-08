One person detained after double house fire in Phoenix

One person has been detained after a fire that damaged two homes in Phoenix on Tuesday night.

The fire broke out in a neighborhood near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road just after 9 p.m. on June 7, and it appeared to be a pair of trailers that were burned.

"Firefighters arrived to find one house burning with a second home beginning to catch fire from the exterior," fire officials said in a statement.

A total of three people were displaced, but no injuries were reported.

Phoenix Police confirmed one person was detained in connection to the incident. No other details were released.

More Arizona headlines