Walmart shooting: At least 1 person shot near Metrocenter in north Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police are at the scene of a reported shooting in north Phoenix.
According to our photographer Rick Davis, shots were fired inside a Walmart, and at least one person is shot. We have learned that police are close to completing a sweep inside the store.
The Walmart is reportedly located in the area of Metrocenter, a mall that has been closed since 2020. Satellite image from Google Maps show the Walmart is not physically connected to the defunct mall, but adjacent to it.
SkyFOX also captured a police cruiser that appears to be blocking a back door at the Walmart.
This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.
