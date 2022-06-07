Expand / Collapse search
Developing

Walmart shooting: At least 1 person shot near Metrocenter in north Phoenix

By Kenneth Wong and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 4:44PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police are at the scene of a reported shooting in north Phoenix.

According to our photographer Rick Davis, shots were fired inside a Walmart, and at least one person is shot. We have learned that police are close to completing a sweep inside the store.

The Walmart is reportedly located in the area of Metrocenter, a mall that has been closed since 2020. Satellite image from Google Maps show the Walmart is not physically connected to the defunct mall, but adjacent to it.

SkyFOX also captured a police cruiser that appears to be blocking a back door at the Walmart.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

