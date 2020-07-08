Ordinance restricting police filming repealed by city council in Tucson

article

An Arizona city repealed an ordinance restricting the public from filming police officers at crime scenes.

The Tucson City Council voted on June 7 to repeal the ordinance establishing police restricted areas and penalties for interfering with police investigations or enforcement activity, The Arizona Daily Star reports.

The ordinance passed in April was a response to a nationwide trend of people arriving at crime scenes to record police and create conflicts to be posted online for profit.

The council’s deliberations referenced a video of Tucson Police Department officers being verbally attacked.

The council experienced backlash from community members who were concerned the ordinance was created without public input and believed it outlawed filming police.

Several council members agreed adopting the ordinance without community input was a mistake.

“Now is not the time for this ordinance,” council member Paul Cunningham said.

Council member Steve Kozachik was the lone vote against the repeal.

Kozachik acknowledged the need for more community engagement but said the ordinance met important needs, including enabling police to establish crime scenes without interference.

