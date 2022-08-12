Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 3:00 PM MST, Coconino County
5
Flood Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Flood Watch
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
until MON 1:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Orlando man says he paid rent to fake homeowner for months, now might have to move out

By Connor Hansen
Published 
Updated August 13, 2022 11:21AM
Housing
FOX 35 Orlando

Orlando man says he paid rent to fake homeowner for months, now might have to move out

Isaac Aviles, 19, was relieved to finally find a rental home he could afford. But a couple of weeks ago, the home's real owner told him he's been paying the wrong person, and he might need to get out.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Isaac Aviles, 19, was relieved to finally find a rental home he could afford.

But a couple of weeks ago, the home's real owner told him he's been paying the wrong person, and he might need to get out.

Aviles was paying $1,200 for the three-bedroom house in Orlando.

He says he found it on Zillow, paying a man he spoke to on the phone, but hasn't met in person.

"I just know like what his name was that he gave me, but it doesn’t seem to match up with anything," Aviles said.

After paying the man rent for three months, Aviles got a letter on his door, saying that man isn't the owner.

The company that does own it has the home on its website, saying the rent is twice as much.

TRENDING: Video: Bear climbs barbed wire fence at Florida Air Force base

Aviles might still be able to stay there if he is approved and can afford it.

FOX 35 called the person Aviles has been paying to ask about that specific house.

The man asked how soon we wanted to move in, but hung up after hearing our questions about who owns the house.

MORE NEWS: Florida teen who lost leg in shark attack discharged from hospital

Orlando realtor Mateo Reza tells FOX 35 rental fraud has become more common, with so many vacant homes owned by large firms and so much competition from renters.

"People are desperate to find a rental property, because rents have increased so much that it is really difficult for them to afford rent here in Central Florida," Reza said.

Reza recommends searching homes on multiple sites to see if there are different owners, or checking the county assessor's website.