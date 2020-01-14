PCSO offering free tattoo removal for jail inmates in an effort to prepare them for normal life

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is helping inmates prepare for life after jail by removing tattoos that may hinder the inmate's potential to find work or live a normal life following release.

PCSO, with the help of Soul Survivor Ink, is offering free tattoo removal for the inmates. Both men and women can have face, neck, and hand tattoos removed.

Many of these tattoos reminders of their troubled past. One prisoner, identified only as "Garrison", is ready to put the past behind him. Garrison has spent several years behind bars for various charges, and he said removing the tattoos gives him hope for the future and life on the outside, such as getting a job and raising his son.

Several programs within the jail help to pay for this service, like commissary funds. Jail staff members say is money well spent.