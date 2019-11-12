PD: 1 dead after car, motorized wheelchair collide

Phoenix police say a man is dead after a car and motorized wheelchair collided.

According to police, officers responded to the collision near Seventh Street and Broadway on Tuesday at 6:16 p.m.

Police say a 63-year-old man in the wheelchair was crossing the roadway mid-block when he was hit by a 2005 Ford Crown Victoria.

The victim was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition where he died.

The 25-year-old driver of the Ford stayed at the scene after the collision. Impairment was not a factor in the crash.