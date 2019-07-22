PD: 1-year-old child hurt after car crashes into home, driver in custody

PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Officials say three people, including a 1-year-old child, have been taken to the hospital after a car went into a home Sunday night.

Phoenix Fire officials say the incident happened near the intersection of 87th Avenue and Campbell. When crews arrived at the scene, they found an upside-down car that went into the home's garage area.

Officials say the three people inside the car were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive. There was damage to the home due to the collision.

Phoenix Police say the driver has been detained as it appears the crash was intentional.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.