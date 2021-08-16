PD: 14-year-old girl severely injured after being hit by car in Tempe
TEMPE, Ariz. - Police say a teenage girl suffered severe injuries Monday after she was hit by a car in Tempe.
According to Tempe Police, the collision happened at around 7:30 a.m. near College Avenue and Continental Drive.
"On arrival, officers located a 14-year-old female who appeared to have severe injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation," police said in a statement on August 16.
Police say impairment was not a factor in the crash.
Traffic restrictions are in place and drivers are advised to avoid the area.
