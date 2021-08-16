Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Watch
until TUE 2:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

PD: 14-year-old girl severely injured after being hit by car in Tempe

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Tempe
FOX 10 Phoenix

Tempe PD: 14-year-old girl severely injured after being hit by car

TEMPE, Ariz. - Police say a teenage girl suffered severe injuries Monday after she was hit by a car in Tempe.

According to Tempe Police, the collision happened at around 7:30 a.m. near College Avenue and Continental Drive.

"On arrival, officers located a 14-year-old female who appeared to have severe injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation," police said in a statement on August 16.

Police say impairment was not a factor in the crash.

Traffic restrictions are in place and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

tempe girl hit by car

 

Arizona Headlines

Animals impacted by Gila Bend flooding being cared for by Arizona Humane Society
slideshow

Animals impacted by Gila Bend flooding being cared for by Arizona Humane Society

Animals impacted by severe flooding in Gila Bend are being cared for by a team from the Arizona Humane Society.

Police look for man accused of robbing woman at gunpoint in North Phoenix
slideshow

Police look for man accused of robbing woman at gunpoint in North Phoenix

Silent Witness is looking for information on a man suspected of robbing a woman outside of a North Phoenix grocery store in June.

'We keep going': North Phoenix church flooded, destroyed after Friday storm
slideshow

'We keep going': North Phoenix church flooded, destroyed after Friday storm

Monsoon storms caused a roof collapse and flooding Moon Valley Bible Church on Friday night.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.