PD: 14-year-old girl severely injured after being hit by car in Tempe

Police say a teenage girl suffered severe injuries Monday after she was hit by a car in Tempe.

According to Tempe Police, the collision happened at around 7:30 a.m. near College Avenue and Continental Drive.

"On arrival, officers located a 14-year-old female who appeared to have severe injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation," police said in a statement on August 16.

Police say impairment was not a factor in the crash.

Traffic restrictions are in place and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.