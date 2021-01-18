PD: 16-year-old boy shot, killed in Phoenix

article

Police say a teen is dead following an overnight shooting in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix police, officers responded to an area near 31st Avenue and Rose Lane just before midnight on Jan. 17 and found 16-year-old Steven Baptisto-Mahle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Baptisto-Mahle was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say they are working to determine the cause of the shooting.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).

