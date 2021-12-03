PD: 2 dead in suspected murder-suicide at Peoria home

Police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after two bodies were found in a home near 68th Avenue and Peoria early Friday morning.

Peoria officers responded to a double shooting call at a home in the area on Dec. 3. Two adults, who were not identified, were found dead with gunshot wounds.

Investigators say that this is an isolated domestic violence incident, and there is no danger to the community.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line)

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

