No charges for ex-Scottsdale school board president over dossier scandal

Scottsdale police have determined an ousted school board president with an electronic dossier on parents he clashed with will not be charged with a crime.

Police spokesman Sgt. Kevin Quon said in a statement Thursday that investigators did not find anything in the Google Drive on Jann-Michael Greenburg’s computer that rose to the level of criminal conduct.

The contents were all "opensource and/or public documents," according to police.

Quon says the department has shared its investigation findings with the FBI, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office and the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

Scottsdale Unified School District’s governing board elected a new interim president last month after the dossier — allegedly started by Greenburg’s father — came to light. Parents who found the link said the Google Drive had information about their finances, addresses and even divorce proceedings. Many called for Greenburg to resign.

Greenburg, a business executive and attorney, remains a board member. The district is conducting its own probe into whether he used school resources for the dossier. He previously said he supported any investigations.

Scottsdale is among several Arizona districts that have seen intense public pressure from a group of parents upset over mask mandates, quarantine requirements or teaching on race and diversity.

