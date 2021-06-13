Expand / Collapse search
PD: 2 injured after unknown suspect shoots 6 times into Tolleson apartment

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
police lights article

PHOENIX - A man and a woman have been hospitalized after an unknown suspect shot through the front window of their apartment near 91st Avenue and McDowell Road, according to Tolleson Police.

The shooting broke out at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning at the Siegel Suites apartments. A 27-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man were sleeping when someone shot six times through the front window of their room, police said.

Both of the victims were struck and were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was described as wearing a mask and dark clothing and is still on the run.

The investigation is ongoing.

