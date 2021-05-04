PD: 2 men exchange gunfire during argument in Glendale

A murder investigation is underway after police say two men exchanged gunfire during an argument in Glendale.

According to Glendale Police, the shooting happened in the evening of May 3 near 59th and Northern Avenues when a 33-year-old victim and a 34-year-old suspect got into an argument.

During the argument, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim. The victim shot back at the suspect who ran from the scene.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The suspect was found by police at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identities of the victim and suspect have not been released by police.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.