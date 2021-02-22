PD: Driver arrested in connection to deadly Scottsdale crash

article

A man was arrested after one person died following a crash at a Scottsdale intersection, police said on Feb. 22.

According to Scottsdale police, 27-year-old Chaz Malcolm was arrested following the two-vehicle crash at Scottsdale and Chaparral Roads on Sunday night.

Investigators say Malcolm was traveling southbound on Chaparral when he crashed into another vehicle that was making a left turn onto Chaparral from Scottsdale Road.

Two men were taken to a hospital with serious injuries. One of the men died at the hospital.

Malcolm was arrested at the scene of the crash and is accused of manslaughter and endangerment.

Police say impairment was a factor in the crash.

