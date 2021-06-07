PD: Glendale man called officer racist slurs, spit on second officer's face

A Glendale man has been accused of calling a Black Mesa police officer racist and homophobic slurs during his arrest while spitting in the face of a second officer.

Investigators say police were called out to the area of El Dorado and Guadalupe in Mesa on June 6, where 36-year-old Zachary Hanes was standing in the roadway. He had two outstanding warrants, according to police.

Officers placed him in a patrol car. They say Hanes started hitting his face on the bar and shouting profanities, calling a Black officer racial and homophobic slurs.

Police say Hanes then spit through the bars into the face of another officer.

Due to the potential threat of COVID-19, Hanes has been booked into jail on a felony count of aggravated assault on an officer.

