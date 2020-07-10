PD: Hospital worker fights off attacker who broke into her home, strangled her in her sleep

article

Phoenix police are looking for a man accused of breaking into a woman's home and strangling her while she slept.

According to police, the suspect broke into the woman's home near Seventh Avenue and Thomas after she finished up her night shift at a hospital.

(Phoenix Police Department)

The suspect strangled the woman as she slept, but police say she was able to fight him off and get help.

If you recognize the suspect, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

(Phoenix Police Department)

