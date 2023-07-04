Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until THU 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Western Mogollon Rim
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

PD: Phoenix shootout between cars leaves 1 dead, no arrests made

By Jessica Johnson
Published 
Updated 4:43PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A young man who was injured in a shootout between cars in a Phoenix neighborhood died after being taken to the hospital by witnesses on July 3, police say.

The shooting happened near Thomas Road and 59th Avenue around 1 p.m. When officers got there, they found shell casings but no victims.

"Later, a call came in of a walk-in gunshot wound victim at a local hospital. The victim, 20-year-old Malik Hillman, received medical treatment at the hospital but later died from his injuries," says Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky.

He's identified as Malik Hillman, 20.

Footage from deadly shootout in Phoenix

A FOX 10 viewer sent in footage of the scene of a deadly Phoenix shootout on July 3.

Detectives learned that there was a shootout between people in two different cars. Both cars took off after that.

No one has been arrested in this case, Sgt. Krynsky says.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Map of where the shooting happened: