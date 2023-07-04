PD: Phoenix shootout between cars leaves 1 dead, no arrests made

A young man who was injured in a shootout between cars in a Phoenix neighborhood died after being taken to the hospital by witnesses on July 3, police say.

The shooting happened near Thomas Road and 59th Avenue around 1 p.m. When officers got there, they found shell casings but no victims.

"Later, a call came in of a walk-in gunshot wound victim at a local hospital. The victim, 20-year-old Malik Hillman, received medical treatment at the hospital but later died from his injuries," says Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky.

Detectives learned that there was a shootout between people in two different cars. Both cars took off after that.

No one has been arrested in this case, Sgt. Krynsky says.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Map of where the shooting happened: