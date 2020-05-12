PD: Suspect arrested after security guard finds man dead in Phoenix parking lot

Police have arrested a suspect after they say a security guard found a man dead in the parking lot of a Phoenix building.

The man has been identified as 46-year-old Steve Griffin.

According to Phoenix police, the security guard was making his rounds early Tuesday morning when he discovered the man in the parking lot near Dunlap and Central Avenues.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Phoenix police say Anthony Romero was arrested and booked into jail on Wednesday in connection to Griffin's death.