PD: Suspect sought after man shot, killed in Phoenix

Police say a man is dead following a shooting early Tuesday morning in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix police, officers responded to Interstate 17 and Myrtle Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

After arriving at the scene, officers found a 48-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

Police say the victim was shot by another man during an argument.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.