PD: Teen arrested after man found shot to death in Phoenix

A teenage boy was arrested after a man was found shot to death in Phoenix.

According to Sgt. Maggie Cox with the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded to an area near 31st Avenue and Thomas Road just after 11 p.m. on Nov. 30 for reports of a shooting.

After arriving at the scene, officers found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighters.

The 17-year-old suspect was detained at the scene by police and was arrested. He is accused of murder and weapons violations.

