PD: Victim stabbed to death in Glendale, suspect arrested

A victim was stabbed to death in Glendale on Tuesday night and the person responsible was arrested, police said.

The stabbing happened around 8:20 p.m. near Northern and 53rd avenues on Feb. 20.

When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke to witnesses who said there was a fight between two males. One of the males was found with obvious stab wounds, police say.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified. As for the other male involved, police say he was taken into custody.

No one else was believed to be involved in this incident.

No more information is available.

Map of where the incident happened: